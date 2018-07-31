Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Takes a Baby Class Every Week With Her Cousins

Khloe Kardashian is loving being surrounded by her family!

In a post shared on her app, the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reveals that her and Tristan Thompson's 3-month-old daughter, True, has weekly play dates with her cousins -- Kim Kardashian West's 6-month-old daughter, Chicago, and Kylie Jenner's 5-month-old daughter, Stormi.

"Having all of the cousins together is SUCH a blessing and a dream! We have baby class once a week together with all of the kids and it's incredible!" Khloe writes. "Seeing their strong little personalities bond with each other is the best thing to witness. I can't wait to watch it continue!"

In June, Kim spoke exclusively told ET about staging a photo shoot with True, Stormi and Chicago, who are only a few months apart, after Khloe returned to Los Angeles, California, from Cleveland, Ohio.

“The three little girls are gonna grow up together. Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting,” the 37-year-old reality star dished. “We’re so excited. Me and Kylie and Khloe are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have all the girls, ‘cause Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together. So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew.”

Earlier this month, Khloe -- who returned to L.A. with True in late June -- confirmed that the photo shoot had happened.

"We had a cousin photo shoot TODAY!!!! It was the CUTEST 😍😍😍," the new mom tweeted in response to a fan asking about seeing pics of the three babies.

