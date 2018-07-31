Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Trolled After Sweet Instagram Exchange

No forgiving and forgetting here!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a sweet exchange on social media on Tuesday, but it seems that some fans can’t get past the basketballer’s cheating scandal.

After Kardashian, 34, posted a pretty pic of crystal clear waves sweeping over pink sand at shore and captioned the post, “Take me please,” Thompson responded asking where she wished to venture to.

“Where do you want to go my love?” wrote the 27-year-old athlete, who was accused of cheating on the reality star just days before she gave birth to their first child, True, in April.

Kardashian’s sister, Kourtney, then piped in with, “Good one,” but other comments that followed weren’t so supportive.

“Somewhere to find a loyal bf probably,” quipped one follower, tagging Thompson in their comment.

Another also tagged Thompson, while responding, “the land of the faithful and loyal Tristan, that’s where she wanna go.”

Others suggested Kardashian may want to take a trip to “faithful island,” or “the Dead Sea [where] the relationship is.”

This isn’t the first time the new mom has copped flak for standing by her man. She previously defended her decision after a fan named Queen Persia questioned it on Twitter.

“You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” she wrote. “I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

And it’s not just her relationship that has sparked criticism.

On Sunday, she clapped back at haters, who called her out for attending a charity poker event, while leaving her baby girl at home.

"Mommy shamers r at a high right now,” she tweeted frustration. "I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby? "Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization. But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours?"

See more on the couple below.

