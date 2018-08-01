Kim Kardashian Calls Kourtney the 'Least Exciting to Look at' in All-Out Feud

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are at each other’s throats in season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians!

A brand new clip has been released in which Kim is attempting to plan the shoot for the family’s holiday card, but Kourtney refuses to cooperate. And, despite momager Kris Jenner’s best attempts to mediate, things get heated between the sisters.

“And I’m leaving at 4 p.m. and I don’t care what anyone says,” the eldest sister declares with finality. Kim responds that that’s precisely when she’s trying to schedule a meeting. When Kourtney expresses outright disregard for Kim’s frustration at trying to get everyone on the same page, the younger sister loses her cool.

“No one wants you in the f**king shoot,” Kim says to Kourtney. “Get the f**k out of here! Get the f**k out of here and go! Get the f**k out of here and go! No one wants you in the f**king shoot! I’m planning it. …So we don’t want you in the shoot!”

Although Kris and Kim are a united front in pointing out Kourtney’s behavior, she continues to defend herself, leading to this stinging reply from Kim: “Maybe if you had a business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a f**king business! But you don’t, so don’t even act like you know what I’m talking about!”

That’s when Kourtney decides to exit the room. Soon after, Kim follows up with this comment about her older sibling: “I need Kourtney to not be so f**king annoying with a stick up her a**, like she runs this s**t because she doesn’t. She is the least exciting to look at.”

And this isn’t the only incident in which Kourtney’s behavior has her family irate in the upcoming season. Another clip was recently released in which Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian all sit down to discuss some family events that Kim is planning. However, Kourtney’s only contribution is yawning and playing on her phone.

"What is up your a**? Seriously, what the f**k is wrong with you?" Khloe asks after finally running out of patience. "Why are you so b**chy these days?"

"Just, I'm bored, b**ch," Kourtney replies, irritating her sisters even more.

