When Khloe Kardashian was pregnant, she didn’t want all the food her mom, Kris Jenner, was forcing on her. But these days, she’ll take it!

The 34-year-old reality star live tweeted Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians as viewers saw Kris urging Khloe to eat lots of donuts and to gain “80 pounds.”

“You have no idea!! She was trying to feed me my whole pregnancy, lol,” Khloe told one fan, adding to another, “How many donuts can one person eat!? #KUWTK.”

Another commenter joked that Kris had lost her mind, prompting Khloe to reply, “I love love love her but 80 pounds!! Please calm down,” and later adding, “She was my food pusher for months.”

Despite all this, Khloe is looking back on her Krispy Kreme donuts fondly now that she’s four months post-partum.

After a fan wrote, “Omg I want @krispykreme now,” she replied, “I do too now, lol,” adding, “Now I want to eat EVERYTHING.”

In Sunday’s episode, Kris intensely interfered with Khloe’s plan for a healthy pregnancy, bringing her eight dozen donuts.

“If I want a donut or cookies, I’ll eat them. I’m not depriving myself,” Khloe told Kris in the episode. "Everything I’m doing is instructed by my doctor and I would love to avoid a C-section if possible. But if my baby turns out to be really big, I’ll have to get a C-section.”

