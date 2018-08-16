Khloe Kardashian knows how to put her foot down!

In a brand-new clip for the next episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris Jenner drops by her home with a very special gift to celebrate the news that she’s expecting her first child – eight dozen donuts. Mind you, True Thompson, her and Tristan Thompson's daughter, had not arrived yet.

“It’s Krispy Kreme day,” Jenner passionately declares. “To celebrate the pregnancy of Khloe Kardashian!”

Except there’s just one problem, her daughter has no interest in chowing down on donuts while she has a baby on the way.

“I can’t eat eight dozen donuts,” Kardashian responds before Jenner tries to tempt her by having her smell the delicious donut goodness.

“I remember, back when my mom was pregnant, she and Bruce [now Caitlyn Jenner] almost got a divorce because Bruce would not pull over to get her two dozen donuts,” Kardashian explained to viewers in a cutaway. “He was like ‘You don’t need them, Kris,’ and they were screaming at each other. He finally got her these stupid donuts and when I tell you she ate every f**king donut, she ate every f**king donut. That’s just not who I am. That’s just disgusting.”

But her 62-year-old mother could not be dissuaded from encouraging her to enjoy her pregnancy.

“I want you to remember that I had six kids,” Jenner explained. “And after my fourth child, I never looked better. I gained and lost and gained and lost and gained and lost and had the time of my life. And I was healthy and I was happy.”

However, her daughter would not budge, arguing he refuses to take any risks with her pregnancy, including loading up on sugary treats.

“If I want a donut or cookies I’ll eat them, I’m not depriving myself,” Kardashian fired back. “Everything I’m doing is instructed by my doctor and I would love to avoid a C-section if possible but if my baby turns out to be really big I’m gonna have to get a C-section… I’m not doing anything that’s unhealthy.”

Catch new episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. EST on E!

Get more Kardashians new in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Rocks Cleavage-Baring Versace Dress For Dinner in Miami

Kim Kardashian Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in New Selfie -- See the Pic!

Khloe Kardashian Shares Priceless Photos of Niece Penelope Photographing Daughter True

Related Gallery