Kim Kardashian, is that you?

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn’t afraid to experiment with her look, however, her latest Instagram post has people doing a double take. In a selfie shared on Wednesday, Kim rocks her blunt bob and blue colored contacts while sitting in a car.

"I thought about killing you 🎵," the social media mogul wrote alongside the pic. The post's caption is a song title off her husband, Kanye's, latest album, Ye. Fans quickly began to commented on Kim's look, with one follower writing that she exuded "Megan Fox vibes," while others gushed how gorgeous she looked.

The photo might have been taken a couple weeks ago, as Kim is back to sporting long locks. The mother of three chopped off her hair at the end of last month; later tweeting she missed her long hair. A couple days later, Kim was spotted with waist-length hair.

She showed off her new mane at her sister Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party, and again on Wednesday when she took to Instagram Story to show off her hair-up-half-down 'do.

Per Kim's Instagram Story, it appears as if she and her family are currently enjoying a vacation in the Bahamas. The reality star shared snippets of her tropical getaway, as well as an adorable video of her son, Saint, dancing on top of a chair.

