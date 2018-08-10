The gym does not care if you're hungover.

Kim Kardashian partied a little too hard at her sister Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday on Thursday night, and is feeling it the next day. Being hungover, however, didn't stop the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star from hitting the gym and staying in shape.

"OK guys, so I am in the gym and I am hungover," Kim shared with her fans on her Instagram Story on Friday. "And it's an 8:30 workout, which is a little later than my usual but I figured I gotta get it in. There's no excuses, the gym does not care that I was drunk last night or drunk this morning. The gym does not care."

"I feel good about myself when I'm in shape," she added. "So I gotta continue and not let anything get in my way."

While the workout was harder than usual for Kim, she made sure to "nap" in between sets.

Kim, along with all her sisters, Kendall Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, celebrated Kylie turning 21 with a big bash. The snazzy celeb-filled shindig looked like a total blast, according to the family's videos and pictures they posted on social media.

In one of Kim's clips, she and Kylie take swigs from a bottle, with the mother of three making a face after taking a sip.

Meanwhile, a source told ET that Kylie's party began at 10 p.m., but really started to get going at 11, and of course ran well into Friday morning.

"Goodnight," Kylie hilariously captioned a photo of two Barbies meant to replicate her and Jordyn Woods, which had been posed on her birthday cake, early Friday morning.

