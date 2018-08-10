Kim Kardashian West went all out for Nicki Minaj's big night!

On Thursday, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stopped Minaj's launch of Queen Radio, her new Beats 1 radio show on Apple Music, in a style that totally suited her. The party came just one day before the drop of Minaj's latest album, Queen, which is due out on Friday at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

Kardashian West wore a skintight, bright pink mini dress for the occasion, perfectly dressing to celebrate the Pink Friday rapper. With ample cleavage, a revealing cut out just below her chest and a very high hemline, the sexy outfit transitioned beautifully from Minaj's fête to Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday celebration, which the reality star jetted off to after partying with her friend.

For her part, the 35-year-old rapper rocked a figure-hugging, leather bustier dress, with sheer stripes down her thighs.

Before heading off to mark Jenner's big milestone, the mom of three posed for pics and videos with the rapper, which she documented on her Instagram Story.

The duo even showed off custom denim jackets with the word "Queen" embroidered on the front and a pic of Minaj's latest album cover on the back.

Kardashian West wasn't the only famous face in attendance! Model Winnie Harlow and singer Kelly Rowland stopped by to celebrate the "Chun-Li" rapper as well.

On Friday, just an hour before Queen's release, Minaj is expected to discuss her latest work track-by-track on Beats 1. Here's more on the rapper:

