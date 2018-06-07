Nicki Minaj Teases Upcoming Album 'Queen' With NSFW Cover Art

Nicki Minaj on Thursday finally revealed the cover art for her long-awaited album, Queen. And, as one might expect, it's decidedly NSFW.

The Chun-Li singer has been teasing fans quite a bit lately, including little Instagram videos giving us snippets of new material, her kinda-maybe-jokey dating status with Eminem and now this: her album cover. And what a cover it is!

The cover, which she posted on Twitter and Instagram, shows Minaj lounging on a branch in an Egyptian-themed outfit that is little more than a few clusters of colorful beads, wearing an elaborate headdress. Definitely a queen.

" # Queen 8|10|18 ~ by the legendary # MertAndMarcus. My greatest work to date," Minaj wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for your patience & love. Pre-Order next week ."

Minaj has never been shy about showing a little skin. In 2017, she made waves on the cover of Paper magazine (you know, the one Kim Kardashian West broke the internet with) with her risque "Minaj a trois" cover, showing three versions of the rapper in three risque outfits and three risque poses.

But what fans really want to see is that new album.

It was originally supposed to be released next week, but was delayed to Aug. 10. She's still expected to go on tour in September.

