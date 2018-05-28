Eminem Says He Would Like to Date Nicki Minaj -- Read Her Flirty Response!

Nicki Minaj and Eminem's maybe/maybe-not real public flirtation continues, with Eminem saying on stage that he'd love to date her -- and her even suggesting what they do on their first date!

It all started on Thursday, when Minaj posted an Instagram video promoting her new song, "Big Bank," which name-drops Eminem and says, "Once he go black, he'll be back again..." In the comments on that video, one fan asked if the two were dating. Minaj replied simply, "yes," sparking a public furor of speculation. Eminem helped things along, also responding, "girl you know it's true..."

So while that appears to have been more on the jokey side, the two have kept up the public flirtation. On Sunday, Eminem took the opportunity to further it along while performing in Boston, where he asked the crowd what they thought of him and Minaj dating.

"Let me make sure so I can actually make this official," he told the crowd. "How many people in Boston want me to date Nicki Minaj?"

After the crowd erupted in cheers, Eminem replied, "Well, goddamnit, me too."

He adds for good measure, "Nicki if you get this message, just text me later, we'll talk about it."

Minaj, of course, noticed -- and had the perfect suggestion for a first date for the two.

"LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me😩," she wrote on Twitter. "Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse. 😭🤣😩😭😭"

