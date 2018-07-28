Kim Kardashian Wears a Sweatshirt During Major Heatwave -- See the Pic

Kim Kardashian West doesn’t let the weather dictate her outfits!

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Saturday to share her latest summertime look -- a grey sweatshirt and suede, thigh high boots.

“It was just like 110 in Calabasas 🔥#Yeezy,” she quipped alongside the pic, referencing husband Kanye West’s clothing line. With a fanny pack strapped diagonally strapped across her chest and futuristic-style sunglasses adorning her face, the mom of three looks more suited for a ski resort than a beach.

It was just like 110 in Calabasas 🔥#Yeezypic.twitter.com/k1bFbhkItM — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 28, 2018

This isn’t the first time Kim has worn her husband’s clothing line. Just last month, while on a coffee run with sister Kylie Jenner, the pair coordinated in grey Yeezy ensembles. On the set of a photo shoot that same day, Kim sported at least four other looks -- including a neon orange number -- from Kanye’s line.

ET caught up with the reality last month where she opened up about how her three kids -- North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 6 months -- get along.

“It goes up and down," Kim said of North being nice to her siblings. "She definitely has been better since the little baby was here. Saint and Chicago's relationship is so sweet that I don't know what's going to top that."

Here’s more on that story:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Defends Straightening Daughter North's Hair: 'She Is Allowed Twice a Year'

Kim Kardashian Is ‘Baffled’ by How Much Her Voice Has Changed After Watching an Old Clip of Herself

Is Kim Kardashian Bringing Back the Wallet Lanyard We Used to Wear in Elementary School? -- See the Pic!

Related Gallery