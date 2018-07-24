Is Kim Kardashian Bringing Back the Wallet Lanyard We Used to Wear in Elementary School? -- See the Pic!

It's no secret Kim Kardashian West is a proponent of throwback trends. From tiny sunglasses to bike shorts, the social media star loves to experiment with statement pieces that were all the rage decades ago in her daily ensembles.

Case in point, her latest look spotted in Los Angeles as she filmed Keeping Up With the Kardashians alongside sisters Khloe and Kourtney. The KKW Beauty founder showed off her curves in a gray monochrome outfit of fitted scoop neck bodysuit, joggers and pointed-toe sock booties.

The minimalist Yeezy outfit is expected from the raven-haired trendsetter, but what elicited a double take was the wallet lanyard looped around her neck. Our minds flooded with questions: What is she carrying in there? ID and cards? Is this for practicality or for the name of fashion? Did Kanye email her about this?

She might be onto something here as many designers featured the accessory in the fall 2018 collections, including Prada, Marc Jacobs, Giambattista Valli and Sportmax.

If it reminds you of times when you'd go on school field trips and stow your lunch money in the wallet-necklace hybrid, we're right there with you. Perhaps this is the new belt bag? We definitely wouldn't rule it out.

