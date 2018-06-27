8 Stylish Sunglasses Celebrities Are Wearing Right Now: Shop

Yes, national sunglasses day is a thing, but we're taking it as a sign to shop for some new specs. And who's better than our favorite style stars to inspire our purchases this season?

Whether they're blocking flashing lights, adding a finishing touch to an ensemble or shielding themselves from the sun, celebs happen to always don the coolest shades. From Jennifer Lopez to Hailey Baldwin, shop their exact sunnies ahead. But if they're not within your budget, don't fret as we selected affordable alternatives for your viewing pleasure.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez never fails to appear glamorous and her affordable gradient Privé Revaux half-cut square-shaped shades amplify her look.

Shop Jennifer's Sunglasses

Privé Revaux

Privé Revaux The Socialite $30

Lulus

Lulus Telegraph Ave Black Sunglasses $17

Splash News

Blake Lively looks like a true star exiting a hotel in a Versace robe, statement crown and mirrored Krewe frames adorned with a gold bridge bar arm in arm with shoe designer Christian Louboutin as she heads out for the Met Gala.

Shop Blake's Sunglasses

Krewe

Krewe St. Louis Mirrored in Stella to Magnolia 24k $295

Nordstrom

Polaroid 49mm Polarized Retro Sunglasses $65

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Actress Priyanka Chopra was a vision in blue, enhanced by an icy clear pair of cat-eye sunglasses by Illesteva.

Shop Priyanka's Sunglasses

Illesteva

Illesteva Isabella Sunglasses in Clear with Grey $230

Intermix

Chimi Clear Cat Eye Sunglasses $98

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for PUMA

Rihanna opted for a bold look in completely transparent sunnies by Roberi & Fraud, rendered in a glassy pink hue to match her sporty ensemble.

Sop Rihanna's Sunglasses

Roberi & Fraud

Roberi & Fraud Pink Frances $250

Amazon

Sunglass Up Translucent Oval Cat Eye Sunglasses $11

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Count on Jennifer Garner for classic styles like this timeless Céline butterfly frames, which pairs nicely with anything from jeans to a dress.

Shop Jennifer's Sunglasses

Nordstrom

Céline 50mm Gradient Butterfly Sunglasses $410

Boohoo

Boohoo Oversized Tortoiseshell Sunglasses $16

Raymond Hall/GC Images

For those who prefer round silhouettes, try model Gigi Hadid's pair from Oliver Peoples in collaboration with The Row. It strikes the perfect balance between sleek and boho.

Shop Gigi's Sunglasses

Barneys New York

Oliver Peoples x The Row Empire Suite Sunglasses $425

Forever 21

Forever 21 Colored Lens Round Sunglasses $8

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

It girl Hailey Baldwin sports the covetable cat-eye that is everywhere, which means it's not too late to score your own Adam Selman x Le Specs' The Last Lolita.

Shop Hailey's Sunglasses

Le Specs

Adam Selman x Le Specs The Last Lolita in Opaque Red $119

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Lolita Slim Cat Eye Sunglasses $18

This boy I tell ya... #SweetSummertime A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 5, 2018 at 10:51am PDT

Reese Witherspoon looks adorable and summer-ready in a printed dress and frosted pink sunglasses from her lifestyle brand Draper James. Her son Tennessee dancing is pretty darn cute, too.

Shop Reese's Sunglasses

Draper James

Draper James Stella Sunglasses $98

Nordstrom

BP 53mm Frosted Cat Eye Sunglasses $14

