8 Stylish Sunglasses Celebrities Are Wearing Right Now: Shop

Yes, national sunglasses day is a thing, but we're taking it as a sign to shop for some new specs. And who's better than our favorite style stars to inspire our purchases this season?
Whether they're blocking flashing lights, adding a finishing touch to an ensemble or shielding themselves from the sun, celebs happen to always don the coolest shades. From Jennifer Lopez to Hailey Baldwin, shop their exact sunnies ahead. But if they're not within your budget, don't fret as we selected affordable alternatives for your viewing pleasure.
Jennifer Lopez never fails to appear glamorous and her affordable gradient Privé Revaux half-cut square-shaped shades amplify her look.
Shop Jennifer's Sunglasses
Privé Revaux The Socialite $30
Lulus Telegraph Ave Black Sunglasses $17
Blake Lively looks like a true star exiting a hotel in a Versace robe, statement crown and mirrored Krewe frames adorned with a gold bridge bar arm in arm with shoe designer Christian Louboutin as she heads out for the Met Gala.
Shop Blake's Sunglasses
Krewe St. Louis Mirrored in Stella to Magnolia 24k $295
Polaroid 49mm Polarized Retro Sunglasses $65
Actress Priyanka Chopra was a vision in blue, enhanced by an icy clear pair of cat-eye sunglasses by Illesteva.
Shop Priyanka's Sunglasses
Illesteva Isabella Sunglasses in Clear with Grey $230
Chimi Clear Cat Eye Sunglasses $98
Rihanna opted for a bold look in completely transparent sunnies by Roberi & Fraud, rendered in a glassy pink hue to match her sporty ensemble.
Sop Rihanna's Sunglasses
Roberi & Fraud Pink Frances $250
Sunglass Up Translucent Oval Cat Eye Sunglasses $11
Count on Jennifer Garner for classic styles like this timeless Céline butterfly frames, which pairs nicely with anything from jeans to a dress.
Shop Jennifer's Sunglasses
Céline 50mm Gradient Butterfly Sunglasses $410
Boohoo Oversized Tortoiseshell Sunglasses $16
For those who prefer round silhouettes, try model Gigi Hadid's pair from Oliver Peoples in collaboration with The Row. It strikes the perfect balance between sleek and boho.
Shop Gigi's Sunglasses
Oliver Peoples x The Row Empire Suite Sunglasses $425
Forever 21 Colored Lens Round Sunglasses $8
It girl Hailey Baldwin sports the covetable cat-eye that is everywhere, which means it's not too late to score your own Adam Selman x Le Specs' The Last Lolita.
Shop Hailey's Sunglasses
Adam Selman x Le Specs The Last Lolita in Opaque Red $119
Urban Outfitters Lolita Slim Cat Eye Sunglasses $18
Reese Witherspoon looks adorable and summer-ready in a printed dress and frosted pink sunglasses from her lifestyle brand Draper James. Her son Tennessee dancing is pretty darn cute, too.
Shop Reese's Sunglasses
Draper James Stella Sunglasses $98
BP 53mm Frosted Cat Eye Sunglasses $14
Want more celebrity fashion? Take a peek at our style stories below, along with the latest red carpet look from Michelle Pfeiffer who took our breath away at the Ant-Man and the Wasp premiere.
