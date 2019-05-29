Rihanna's new Fenty Maison has released its first collection!

The pop star turned designer's inaugural drop, called Release 5-19, for her luxury fashion brand is as cool and fashion-forward as RiRi herself.

Menswear-inspired tailoring is a major theme in the range, but not without ultra-feminine elements such as corset and bustier silhouettes that accentuate curves. Sleek, high-quality Japanese denim pieces that span from mini skirts to oversized jackets are also highlights.

The collection also delves into accessories with a plethora of statement shield shades, strappy heels with extra-sharp pointed-toe soles in an array of colors (neon green!) and edgy, glamorous ear cuffs, earrings and bracelets.

Since it is a luxury line, the items can cost up to $1360 (the cap is the most affordable at $180), but if you're a die-hard RiRi fan or want to invest in the cool-girl pieces, they'll become your wardrobe treasures.

Peek the highly anticipated collection ahead.

Fenty

Fenty

Fenty

Fenty

Fenty

Fenty

Fenty

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Sign up for ET's newsletter! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna Is a Boss Babe in Blazer Dress as She Unveils Fenty Maison

Rihanna Says She's 'Thick and Curvy Right Now' and It's Changed How She Dresses

Rihanna to Launch Luxury Fashion Line Fenty