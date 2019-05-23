Rihanna Is a Boss Babe in Blazer Dress as She Unveils Fenty Maison

Rihanna was a total boss babe at the Fenty launch event!

The pop star turned designer celebrated the launch of her luxury clothing and accessories label, Fenty Maison, in Paris at the pop-up store on Wednesday. RiRi wore a piece from the line, of course -- a chic, sleek white blazer dress with a corset silhouette and structured shoulders, accessorized with strappy nude-colored mules and layered necklaces.

Although Rihanna is no stranger to designing -- she has her own lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, and has previously collaborated with Puma (she also has Fenty Beauty under her belt) -- this is the first time the 31-year-old star is foraying into the luxury space. Fenty Maison operates under luxury fashion conglomerate LVMH, which also counts Louis Vuitton, Givenchy and Christian Dior on their roster.

Julien Hekimian/Getty Images for Fenty

"I'm feeling very proud," Rihanna said in an interview with Bader Media at the event. "Very grateful and lucky and blessed to be in this position and have this incredible opportunity to create something from scratch with LVMH."

"The Fenty woman probably cannot be described because she is multi-faceted," the "Wild Thoughts" singer continued. "She does not even know what she wants to wear. She dresses according to her mood and occasion and how she's feeling and I think all women are like that."

The pop-up boutique featured blue decor, modeled off the Fenty logo, and gave a sneak peek into her first collection of dresses, jackets, shoes, sunglasses, hats and more. The line will not follow the traditional fashion calendar and instead will release drops via a see-now-buy-now model, including limited-edition pieces and core items.

"The first drop is really just about having a strong statement piece," she described. "There's so many strong pieces, but of course I love the men's tailoring, but I love the juxtaposition of throwing in a little feminine curve in there with the corsetry."

The new collection will be released on the Fenty website on May 29.

