Rihanna isn't afraid to talk about her body.

The 31-year-old superstar gives a rare interview with T, The New York Times Style Magazine, and opens up about collaborating with LVMH to create her first standalone high-fashion collection this season. Rihanna says her new line will be as inclusive as her super-successful makeup line, Fenty Beauty -- which sells 50 different shades of foundation -- when it comes to sizing. She explains that part of the reason is her own changing shape.

"It just changed how I dress in terms of my proportions," she says. "You wear what looks good on you and that's it. I'm thick and curvy right now, and so if I can't wear my own stuff then, I mean, that's not gonna work, right? And my size is not the biggest size. It's actually closer to the smallest size we have: We go up to a [French size] 46. We're saying we can meet you at any one drop that we put out."

Although Rihanna is clearly focused on her beauty and fashion lines at the moment, she does confirm that she's working on a reggae album, which will likely be called R9. As for rumors that she's collaborating with Lady Gaga, she says she has no plans as of now though she's open to it, but she firmly shuts down working with her ex, Drake.

"Not anytime soon, I don't see it happening," she says of releasing any new songs with the rapper. "Not on this album, that's for sure."

Rihanna, who lives in London now, says her life currently consists of work.

T Magazine

"There has been quite an evolution in that party," she says of the days of her being photographed going out and fans loving her living her best life. "In the beginning, it was just my culture, my life. And now, the party, believe it or not, is at work. I do not go out. I will go to a dinner. I try to have as much fun as I can during work. And even after work, when I'm literally in my kitchen having a drink, I invite all my staff. And we work, still."

And she has no plans to take a break any time soon.

"I never thought I'd make this much money, so a number is not going to stop me from working," she notes about having no bench mark of when she feels she can take a step back. "I'm not being driven by money right now. Money is happening along the way, but I'm working out of what I love to do, what I'm passionate about. Work will change when my life changes in the future but an amount of money is not going to stop that."

"The money means that I can take care of my family," she adds. "The money means that I can facilitate the businesses that I want to. I can create jobs for other people. My money is not for me; it's always the thought that I can help someone else or, in the future, for if I have kids. The world can really make you believe that the wrong things are priority, and it makes you really miss the core of life, what it means to be alive. It could literally be walking outside in the sun. That makes me happy. Like going to the grocery store -- you know, there's a cute little Jamaican market near where I live right now."

For more about Rihanna's big year ahead, watch the video below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna to Launch Luxury Fashion Line Fenty

Rihanna Calls Donald Glover 'a True Gem' After 'Overwhelming' Response to Short Film 'Guava Island'

Taylor Swift, Rihanna and More on the Joys and Challenges of Womanhood (Exclusive)

Related Gallery