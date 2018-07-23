Kim Kardashian Poses With Imaginary Cell Phone in Sexy New Snap

Kim Kardashian is always on her phone -- even if you can’t see it!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Sunday to poke fun at her coincidental hand placement in a photo. Kardashian rides down an escalator in the silly pic, with her left hand seemingly holding an imaginary cell phone.

The photo appears to be from her outing at Westfield Century City for the opening of the reality star's first-ever KKW Beauty and Fragrance pop-up shop in Los Angeles on June 20.

“Trying out this new phone for apple lol,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Kardashian’s pic comes as her husband, Kanye West, took a trip to the hospital for flu symptoms, just one day after they attended Pusha T’s wedding in Virginia Beach.

A source told ET, however, that West’s hospital visit wasn’t serious. According to the source, West was under the weather with a common cold or flu, and went to the hospital to see a doctor for antibiotics. The source added that Kanye was in and out and is now at home resting.

