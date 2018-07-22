Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Couple Style Goals at Pusha T's Wedding

Dressed to the nines!

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye attended rapper Pusha T's wedding in Virginia Beach, and showed off their glam style for the occasion. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share some images of her look for the big day, which included a stunning gold Balmain dress which she paired with a purse designed to resemble a sparkling, vintage ‘90s phone.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old rapper sported a black suit and buttoned-up white shirt underneath, minus any tie. “Mr. West is in the building,” Kim wrote over the Instagram Story. “He’s so handsome in a suit.”

Pusha married his longtime girlfriend Virginia Williams at the Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach. And the aforementioned reality star and her husband were hardly the only famous faces in attendance -- Pharrell was the best man in the ceremony. The newlyweds shared amazing wedding photos with Brides, including Pharrell looking dapper and Kim and Kanye having a seat ahead of the ceremony.

Fans will remember, West produced Pusha’s new hit album Daytona, which was released in May. Pusha waged a very public war of words against Drake with the track "The Story of Adidon." The cover art infamously featured an old photo of Drake in blackface.

Then, last month, Drake’s producer J. Prince revealed on Sway in the Morning that the rapper had recorded a diss track aimed at West but had shelved it because of all the potential damage it might do.

“After speaking with Kanye, I spoke with the brother, and he didn’t want this,” he said.

“I saw this going to a place that I feel would have ended his career if Drake would’ve put out this song that he had on him,” Prince further explained. “And definitely would’ve hurt families, and we’re not in it for that. That’s not Drake’s character to tear a man down to that extent.”

