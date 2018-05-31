Drake Addresses Blackface Photo Used in Pusha T’s ‘The Story of Adidon’ Cover Art

Drake has finally broken his silence.

The 31-year-old rapper took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday after making headlines for his on-going feud with fellow rapper Pusha T. Most of the drama centers around Pusha T’s new song “The Story of Adidon,” which was dropped on Tuesday and is a direct diss to Drake following Drake’s track “Duppy Freestyle.”

In the song, Pusha, 41, accuses Drake of fathering an illegitimate child, which Drake has not addressed, but it’s the single’s cover art that prompted a response. Pusha previously noted that the image, which features an old photo of Drake in blackface paint, has not been altered. Drake did not dispute this in his Instagram Stories message.

“I know everyone is enjoying the circus but I want to clarify this image in question,” he began. “This was not from a clothing brand shoot or my music career. This picture is from 2007, a time in my life where I was an actor and I was working on a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and type cast.”

“The photos represented how African Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment,” he continued. “Me and my best friend at the time Mazin Elsadig who is also an actor from Sudan were attempting to use our voice to bring awareness to the issues we dealt with all the time as black actors at auditions.”

Please stop referring to this picture as “artwork”...I’m not an internet baby, I don’t edit images...this is a REAL picture...these are his truths, see for yourself https://t.co/gd6vRS3HM8pic.twitter.com/2el58HEZ8F — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 30, 2018

Drake did not mention Pusha by name or reference the song, merely concluding, “This was to highlight and raise our frustrations with not always getting a fair chance in the industry and to make a point that the struggle for black actors has not changed much.”

