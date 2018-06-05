Drake's Producer Reveals Why He Didn't Drop Diss Track That Would've Been 'Very Bad For Kanye'

Drake's feud with Pusha T could've been taken to the next level, and that level could have been "very bad" for Kanye West.

During an appearance on Sway in the Morning this weekend, producer J. Prince revealed that he personally called Drake to ask him not to release a second diss track in response to Pusha T's "The Story of Adidon" -- because it would have gone beyond the music and affected the "livelihoods" of both Pusha and Kanye.

“After speaking with Kanye, I spoke with the brother, and he didn’t want this. I saw this going to a place that I feel would have ended his career if Drake would’ve put out this song that he had on him,” Prince explained. “And definitely would’ve hurt families, and we’re not in it for that. That’s not Drake’s character to tear a man down to that extent.”

Pusha's "The Story of Adidon" dropped last week, and accused Drake of hiding the existence of an illegitimate child. While the track had fans talking, according to Prince, Drake's response could have destroyed both Pusha and Kanye's personal lives as well as their careers.

“The ingredients was overwhelming. I know for a fact that it would have been bad for Kanye and my man,” Prince said. “It just wouldn’t be good. It’s beyond music at that point. It’s going to affect the livelihood. It’s going to interfere with his whole lifestyle from that moment.”

As for whether Drake would ever leak the track, Prince said he wouldn't "because he gave his word." “And me knowing Drake like I know him, he has a word," he said.

While Drake held back from releasing his diss track on Kanye, Issa Rae had a few choice words for the "Fade" rapper during her speech at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night -- in front of Kim Kardashian. Watch below.

