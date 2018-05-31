Where Things Stand With Drake and the Mother of His Alleged Child

The rap rumor mill is running full-steam this week, after beef between Pusha T and Drake escalated to a series of diss tracks, culminating in Pusha's shocking allegations that Drake has a secret son.

On "The Story of Adidon" -- which featured a photo of Drake in blackface as its cover art -- Pusha goes in on Drake for allegedly neglecting a son Pusha claims he fathered with French painter and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux. “Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother, cleaned her up for IG but the stench is on her,” Pusha rhymes, before stating bluntly, “You are hiding a child.”

"Let that boy come home," Pusha's scathing accusation continues, before referring to Drake as a "deadbeat," and claiming, "Adonis is your son."

While Drake has yet to comment publicly on the long-standing rumors of his alleged child with Brussaux, a source tells ET that "Drake is actually the opposite of a 'deadbeat dad.'"

"In fact, he has been financially supporting [Brussaux] before and after her pregnancy," the source continued, adding that Drake does plan to take a DNA test to determine whether or not he is the father of Brussaux's son.

A later lyric in "The Story of Adidon" finds Pusha -- who also recently sparked controversy for using a photo of Whitney Houston's drug-littered bathroom as the album art for his new release, Daytona -- urging Drake to “love that baby, respect that girl, forget she’s a porn star, let her be your world.”

Drake did, however, address the blackface photo in a post to his Instagram story on Wednesday.

“I know everyone is enjoying the circus but I want to clarify this image in question,” he wrote. “This was not from a clothing brand shoot or my music career. This picture is from 2007, a time in my life where I was an actor and I was working on a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and type cast.”

“The photos represented how African Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment,” Drake continued. “Me and my best friend at the time, Mazin Elsadig, who is also an actor from Sudan, were attempting to use our voice to bring awareness to the issues we dealt with all the time as black actors at auditions. This was to highlight and raise our frustrations with not always getting a fair chance in the industry and to make a point that the struggle for black actors has not changed much."

See more on the controversy in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

RELATED: Drake Addresses Blackface Photo Used in Pusha T’s ‘The Story of Adidon’ Cover Art

NEWS: Rihanna Opens Up About Drake’s 'Uncomfortable' VMAs Speech and Her New Boyfriend

EXCLUSIVE: Tracee Ellis Ross & Yara Shahidi Dish on Starring in Drake's 'Nice for What' Music Video

Related Gallery