Kim Kardashian's Son Saint Does Not Like Her Favorite Instagram Filter

Saint West clearly prefers his mom sans Instagram filter.

Kim Kardashian West took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to play with her favorite Instagram filter, which adds contouring and purple lipstick to the user's face, while also expanding their eyes. Saint, 2, joined his mom in one of the videos and he did not look pleased.

“I love this filter, but it only goes on one person,” the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said of her favorite filter as her son grimaced next to her. “You don’t want it on me? You want me to look normal again?”

When Saint made another pained expression, the mom of three -- who also has daughters Chicago, 6 months, and North, 6, with husband Kanye West -- exclaimed, "That face. My goodness!”

Instagram

The reality star continued her Instagram Story with another video of her enjoying the fun filter alone.

Instagram

Saint was welcomed back for the next clip, though. The tot is seen giving his grinning mom a kiss.

Instagram

Instagram

ET's Carly Steel caught up with Kim back in June, where she opened up about her kids' relationships with each other.

"It goes up and down," Kim said of North learning to be polite to her little brother. "[North] definitely has been better since the little baby was here. Saint and Chicago's relationship is so sweet that I don't know what's going to top that."

Here's more on the family of five:

RELATED CONTENT:

How Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Became Emblematic of 'Generation Wealth' (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Low-Cut Look With Her 'Perfume Tester' North West

Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Videos of North West Being the Ultimate Big Sister

Related Gallery