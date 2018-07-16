Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Low-Cut Look With Her 'Perfume Tester' North West

Kim Kardashian West's summer style nearly got away from her over the weekend.

While seated and speaking on a panel at Beautycon Festival LA 2018 at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, the 37-year-old reality star stunned in a super low-cut, off-the-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana outfit. Though it initially appears that she suffered a wardrobe malfunction while onstage, that's actually just the shadow of the microphone.

While Kim turned heads per usual, all eyes were also on her 5-year-old daughter, North, who was her mom's "date" for the event.

Kim and Kanye West's oldest child was also dressed in an all-black ensemble and sported a high, half-up ponytail like her mom. The mother of three put North to work at Beautycon and had her serve as a "perfume tester" at the pop-up shop for the new Kimoji fragrances.

"Popped up on the pop up," Kim captioned a Snapchat video of North taking a whiff of her mom's perfume.

Last month, the KKW Beauty and Fragrance founder shared with ET that North is just as into beauty products as her mother.

"She loves hair looks. That's her thing. She loves a little bit of makeup, and she was always a little cautious of me wearing makeup," Kim noted. "Because she loves to smother me and give me kisses, but if I have makeup on, she's not having it."

"She's really aware of makeup," she added.

Check out more of ET's interview with Kim, where she talks about whether she'd ever do a makeup line for kids:

