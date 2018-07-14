Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Videos of North West Being the Ultimate Big Sister

North West is such a great big sister.

Kim Kardashian shared the sweetest videos of her 5-year-old daughter holding her baby sister, Chicago, on Saturday morning. While having fun with various Instagram filters, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star first shared a handful of clips of just herself and little Chi.

She then posted an adorable clip of North wearing a lavender dress with her hair up in two space buns, and smiling as she held on to her 6-month-old little sis. "You guys are so cute," the mother of three proudly says, as both girls have butterflies flying around their heads.

In the second clip, North and Chi are in the same position only with a different filter, which Kim really seems to enjoy.

"Oh, this one is really pretty," Kim tells her daughters. "You both have little flower ears and little freckles. Say 'good morning.' I love you girls."

It seems as if the makeup mogul can't help but marvel over how cute her children are, and constantly shares snippets of her daughters and son, Saint, on social media.

Earlier this month, Chicago had a cousins photo shoot with Khloe Kardashian's newborn daughter, True, and Kylie Jenner's baby girl, Stormi.

Before the shoot, Kim spoke exclusively told ET about staging a session with True, Stormi and Chicago, who are only a few months apart.

“The three little girls are gonna grow up together. Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting,” Kim dished. “We’re so excited. Me and Kylie and Khloe are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have all the girls, ‘cause Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together. So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew.”

Hear more in the video below.

