Kim Kardashian Wears Stylish Swimsuit While Doing Beach Yoga -- Pic

Kim Kardashian West is taking her workouts to the beach.

The 37-year-oldKeeping Up With the Kardashians star has been sharing her intense sweat sessions from her home with her fans on her social media, but on Wednesday, she was spotted doing yoga at a beach in Los Angeles with her gal pals. The makeup mogul, who rocked a half up-do, flaunted her fit figure in a light gray sports bra with matching high-waisted swimsuit bottoms.

The reality star's two friends also wore similar suits in a different shade of gray and blue. The two-pieces are all part of her husband, Kanye West's, latest Yeezy collection, which Kim confirmed on her Twitter page.

Splash News

Kim's swimwear looked nearly identical to the one she wore earlier this week. In a sexy bedroom pic posted on Instagram, the mother of three shows off her curves in gray undies while lying on her white comforter.

Monday Morning A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 9, 2018 at 8:49am PDT

This has been a busy week for Kim, who along with her daughter, North, and mom, Kris Jenner, starred in Fendi's newest campaign. The luxury brand's latest advertisement marked little North first major fashion shoot.

3 generations @fendi #MeAndMyPeekABoo A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 11, 2018 at 6:17am PDT

Additionally on Friday, Kim also dropped her new line of perfumes for KKW Fragrance. Part of the Kimoji line, inspired by her collection of emojis, the limited-edition range includes three fruity, sultry scents -- Kimoji Peach, Kimoji Cherry and Kimoji Vibes.

For more on Kim, watch below.

