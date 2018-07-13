Kim Kardashian's New Fragrances Will Have You Smelling Like a Sweet Summer Fruit

Kim Kardashian West is dropping her new lineup of perfumes for KKW Fragrance, and it's going to have you smelling so sweet for summer.

Part of the Kimoji line, inspired by her collection of emojis, the limited-edition range includes three fruity, sultry scents -- Kimoji Peach, Kimoji Cherry and Kimoji Vibes.

The beauty entrepreneur has been teasing the launch on the KKW Fragrance Instagram page with images of peaches and cherries dripping in cream and a "Vibes" speech bubble, which is exactly what the cutesy, playful packaging looks like.

While Kardashian West usually poses in her campaign images, this time the social media-run ads feature virtual avatars of the mom of three holding the kitschy bottles.

This launch follows her KKW Body fragrance, which was housed in a bottle modeled after the star's curvy figure.

The saccharine scents will be available on July 14 at the KKW Beauty Pop-Up in Westfield Century City Mall while supplies last. If you don't live in Los Angeles, shop the fragrances online on July 17, which also happens to be World Emoji Day, on KKWFragrance.com.

See a sneak peek of the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians here.

