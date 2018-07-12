Amanda Seyfried and Lily James Dazzle in Sparkly Dresses at the 'Mamma Mia!' Stockholm Premiere

Amanda Seyfried and Lily James headed to ABBA country as they arrived at the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again premiere in Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday.

The blonde beauties both wowed in sparkly numbers, aptly dressed for the fun summer sequel. Seyfried, 32, chose a custom teal cold-shoulder mini adorned with gold embellishments by Prada.

IBL/Shutterstock

The actress revealed she actually had a pesky eye infection that evening, which her makeup artist, Mary Greenwell, artfully concealed. She applied matching blue eyeshadow on the lids and red shades along the lower lash line for a sexy smoky effect with Rihana's new Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice Palette. Now, that's what we call makeup magic.

James, 29, who takes on the role of young Donna, played as an adult by Meryl Streep, was dripping in sequins in a sparkly silver slip by London-based line Saloni. The star completed the glamorous look with matching shoes and voluminous waves.

IBL/Shutterstock

We can't wait to see what the ladies will wear next on their press tour! The film hits theaters on July 20.

Watch Seyfried give us the scoop on the movie musical here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Dressed Celebs: July 2018

Meghan Markle Looks Like Rachel Zane From 'Suits' in Her Latest Outfit

Dakota Johnson's Fashion-Forward Pants Are Making Us Ditch Our Skinny Jeans