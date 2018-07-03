Kit Essentials: Rihanna's Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono

As Fenty Beauty's Global Makeup Artist and Rihanna's right-hand glam girl, Priscilla Ono is an expert when it comes to major beauty moments. She also counts Iggy Azalea, Paris Hilton and Kristin Cavallari as clients, in addition to the superstar songstress. As the woman behind RiRi's jaw-dropping looks, Ono has a wealth of knowledge and products she uses as a celebrity makeup artist. However, there are only a few items she consistently comes back to -- making them her utmost essentials.

Here, the makeup maven reveals her five go-to staples she always keeps in her kit, including the newest drop from Fenty Beauty. Watch the video above and shop her favorites ahead.

1. Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Powder $32

This one-color face powder complements all skin tones and get rid of unnecessary shine without making your skin cakey or dry.

2. Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice Palette $59, available July 6

Fenty Beauty's latest eyeshadow palette will not disappoint. Inspired by the spice markets in Morocco, the range of versatile, wearable shades and bold, look-at-me colors makes this a must-have for every beauty junkie.

3. Fenty Beauty Match Stix Trio $54

30 shades -- 20 mattes and 10 shimmers. You'll want to collect them all! Ono uses the mattes to contour and conceal, while the shimmers work great as highlighter and blush. It's easy-to-use, blendable and leaves a gorgeous powdery finish.

4. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer $18

No joke, this lip gloss is really the bomb. The universal peachy nude hue looks amazing on every skin tone, glides on seamlessly and never feels sticky or uncomfortable on the lips. It's packed with shea butter, so Ono slathers this on before applying lip color and sometimes uses it as a hydrating treatment at night.

5. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation $34

Hailing from Barbados, Rihanna knows a thing or two about humidity and how horrible it is when your foundation is melting off from the heat. Thus, she created a long-lasting base product that withstands warm weather and gives flawless medium to full coverage. The best part? It's offered in 40 different shades. Yes, inclusivity!

Score more tips from the pro on how to achieve Rihanna's covetable glow in the video below.

