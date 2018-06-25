Mark Your Calendars -- Rihanna Is Launching a New Fenty Eyeshadow Palette, Liquid Eyeliner and Eye Primer
Another day, another Fenty product we're yearning to buy.
On Monday, Rihanna revealed on Instagram there will be new arrivals on July 6 from her coveted makeup line, Fenty Beauty.
The songstress posted a stunning flat lay image of the upcoming Moroccan Spice Palette, Flyliner Liquid Eyeliner and Pro Filter Eye Primer. It was followed by another post, this time a video of the Flyliner, which is housed in a sleek rose-gold pen and features a laser-sharp, precise brush applicator for all your lining needs.
RiRi also gave a sneak peek at what the new launches can create via a gorgeous bronzed, shimmery makeup look she had teased the day before.
Feast your eyes on your next Fenty obsessions below.
Watch the star spill to ET at the Ocean's Eight premiere on something she has stolen.
