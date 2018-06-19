Jennifer Lawrence Is the Face of a New Dior Perfume Out Later This Year

Dior has announced Jennifer Lawrence will be the face of a new perfume, which will launch later this year, according to WWD.

The 27-year-old actress became the French design house's ambassador in 2012 and has since appeared in numerous campaigns for apparel, accessories and beauty.

We don't know too much about the fragrance as Dior only released a short statement saying it will be "an unprecedented fragrance and a powerful universe which mark the beginning of a new era for fragrance at the House of Dior."

It has been almost 20 years since the brand launched the iconic J'Adore, which is the last time it released a major fragrance.

While we wait on more details about the upcoming perfume, take a peek at J.Law as a stunning Dior girl below.

Ben Hassett/Courtesy Dior Parfums

The Oscar winner most recently starred in Darren Aronofsky's Mother! and Francis Lawrence's Red Sparrow. See all of her stunning costumes from the spy thriller in our exclusive video here.

