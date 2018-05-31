Jennifer Lawrence Presents Ex Darren Aronofsky With an Award at BAM Gala: Pics!

Introducing her ex!

Jennifer Lawrence had no problem reuniting with her director ex Darren Aronofsky on Wednesday night. The Oscar winner attended the BAM Gala honoring, among others, Aronofsky, and even presented an award to him at the event.

“I’m thrilled to be here tonight to present this honor to my very good friend, Darren Aronofsky,” Lawrence told the crowd.

The exes were photographed chatting privately at the gathering, even posing together backstage.

An eyewitness tells ET that Lawrence was in “great spirits” while introducing her ex.

For the occasion, Lawrence, 27, wore a white satin corset dress and strappy heels, while Aronofsky, 49, sported a navy suit and black button-down shirt.

Lawrence was unable to stay after the event and had to leave once her part was over.

The couple split in November 2017 after one year of dating. They originally started dating during the filming of their controversial film mother! and Lawrence has previously credited the film’s poor reception to the end of their romance.

“I normally just kind of let [bad reviews] go. Dating the director was different. We’d be on the [press] tour together, I’d come back to the hotel, and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie,” she explained to Variety at the time. “He comes back from the tour, and that’s all he wants to talk about and I get it. It’s his baby. He wrote it. He conceived it. He directed it. I was doing double duty trying to be a supportive partner, while also being like, ‘Can I please, for the love of God, not think about mother! for one second?’”

In a February interview with Vanity Fair, Lawrence spoke out about the current status of their relationship post-split, saying, “We have an amazing friendship that started before the movie, then we had a partnership with the movie, and then we had a romance that came from the movie. So when you strip the romance away, we still have immense respect for each other… I think we’ll work together again.”

