Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Shy' in Latest Bikini Snap

Kim Kardashian West is wearing next to nothing in her latest snap.

The 34-year-old took to Twitter on Friday to share a stunning pic of herself in an itty bitty bikini. The tiny white piece is paired with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's long, wet hair while she lounges on the ledge of a pool with trees and mountaintops in the background.

"I'm really shy," Kardashian West quipped in the caption of the shot, where she's gazing at the camera with a sexy look.

ET caught up with the reality star back in June, where she opened up about her 5-year-old daughter, North, whom she shares with husband Kanye West along with Saint, 2, and Chicago, 6 months.

"She's a Gemini, so she's a little bit of both [me and Kanye West]," she explained of North. "She definitely has Kanye's outgoing personality and will say what's on her mind no matter what it is and who it might offend."

Kardashian West revealed that "it goes up and down" with how North acts around her siblings.

"[North] definitely has been better since the little baby was here," she said. "Saint and Chicago's relationship is so sweet that I don't know what's going to top that."

