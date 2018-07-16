Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Those Saying Kylie Jenner Is Not 'Self-Made'

Kim Kardashian is defending sister Kylie Jenner's title of "self-made" millionaire.

It's been less than a week since Kylie appeared on the cover of Forbes magazine's America’s Richest Self-Made Women issue, in which the publication said she's on track to become the world's youngest self-made billionaire.

The 20-year-old fashion mogul and reality star -- who is valued at over $900 million -- has been taking a lot of heat from critics slamming the idea that she deserves to be referred to as "self-made," considering that she comes from a famous family.

However, Kim feels the arguments against her sister are totally unfounded.

"I really didn’t get it, because she is 'self-made' -- we are all 'self-made,'" the 37-year-old reality star recently told Refinery29. "What, because we came from a family that has had success? To me, that doesn’t really make sense."

"I know so many people like that [who] haven’t turned out to be as successful as Kylie," Kim continued. "If anything, I've seen the complete opposite."

Kim -- whose net worth is valued by Forbes to be around $350 million, largely due to her KKW Beauty line and mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood-- said that she and her famous sisters have built their own careers, and earned their fame, without being handed anything by their parents.

"Me, Kylie, not one [of the siblings] has ever depended on our parents for anything besides advice," Kim said. "That’s how I lived my life with my dad [Robert Kardashian]. He never gave me anything. We might have the opportunity, but I’ve seen it go the complete opposite way. Nobody works harder than my sisters and my mom."

Kylie, for her part, built the majority of her vast fortune in less than three years, mainly on the back of her Kylie Cosmetics beauty line. The young entrepreneur owns 100 percent of the booming business, which Forbes values at over $800 million.

Kylie, who ranks at No. 27 on the publication's list of America's Richest Self-Made Women, is building a cosmetic empire that she says she hopes to one day leave to her own daughter, Stormi, whom she welcomed with boyfriend Travis Scott in February.

"Maybe one day [I'll] pass this on to Stormi," Kylie told Forbes. "If she's into it."

Check out the video below to hear more about her path to becoming the youngest billionaire ever.

