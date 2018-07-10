Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body Curves in Leather Mini-Dress at ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Screening

Ofglen, Offred, and Kylie Jenner?

On Monday night, the 20-year-old reality star stepped out to attend the screening of the season two finale of The Handmaid’s Tale in Los Angeles.

The cosmetics queen wowed at the event with her pal, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. For the screening, Jenner sported a black leather halter mini-dress, which perfectly accentuated her hourglass frame just five months after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster.

She was also showing off her more natural pout after telling fans that she no longer has fillers in her lips on Instagram earlier this week.

In addition to sharing some shots of her look on Instagram, Jenner also posed with two of the show’s stars, Amanda Brugel and Yvonne Strahovski, at the event.

🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 9, 2018 at 7:16pm PDT

It may seem like a random fandom on Jenner’s part, but last Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star listed the Hulu dystopian drama as her favorite show to binge watch when a fan on Twitter asked. It looks like she might also get her older sister, Kim Kardashian, hooked on the series.

Getty Images

On Monday night, Kim tweeted, “Too many people have suggested Handmaid’s Tale… I think I’m gonna start watching it. There’s literally nothing on TV that I like.”

Too many people have suggested Handmaid’s Tale... I think I’m gonna start watching it. There’s literally nothing on TV that I like. 🤞🏼 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 10, 2018

For more from Jenner, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Reveals She ‘Got Rid’ of Her Lip Fillers: Pics!

Kylie Jenner Admits She's 'Bothered' By Post-Baby Body Insecurities

Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Is 'Changing Almost Every Week Now'

Related Gallery