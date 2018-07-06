Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Is 'Changing Almost Every Week Now'

Kylie Jenner’s an open book!

The 20-year-old cosmetics queen took to Twitter on Thursday night to answer a few of her fans’ burning questions.

When one fan asked when the orange palette she used in her Vogue video would be available, she replied, “Sooner than you thiiiiink,” with two orange hearts.

She also praised the sci-fi film Ready Player One, and when one fan noted the trailer didn’t pull her in, Kylie replied, “That’s why it otok me so long to watch it! I loved it.”

The reality star noted that her go-to show to binge watch is surprisingly the dark drama, The Handmaid’s Tale.

changing almost every week now it seems like. she has the cutest personality :) https://t.co/EvVOIlMmPE — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 6, 2018

And she couldn’t help but gush about her adorable daughter, Stormi Webster.

Kylie noted that the 5-month-old is “changing almost every week now it seems like. She has the cutest personality.”

After a brief break from sharing photos of her little girl, Kylie posted new pics of Stormi on social media over the weekend. For more, watch the clip below:

