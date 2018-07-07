Kylie Jenner Admits She's 'Bothered' By Post-Baby Body Insecurities

Kylie Jenner isn't immune to insecurities over her changing body.

The 20-year-old reality star revealed in a Q&A with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, on Friday that while she's "bounced back super fast" since giving birth to her daughter, Stormi, in February, there are still a few parts of her body she's "bothered" by.

"I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast, which I guess I did,” Jenner reasoned, before noting that “people can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes.”

“My boobs are definitely three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger," she explained. "And honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before."

Jenner -- who admitted that watching her body "go through such a change" at her young age was "physically, mentally and emotionally a challenge" -- seemed to accept that certain parts of her body just won't ever be the same. She has, however, set her sights on hitting the gym to improve her core.

"I feel like I have fake abs now, it’s just like, genetics. But I want real abs. I know I can have a super fit body. And just for my health -- I want to do this. I want to feel good,” she shared, adding that no matter what, welcoming Stormi was "a beautiful thing." "It was such a great pregnancy and birth. And I’m so happy. I would have done the same thing over again."

During the Q&A, which was posted to Jenner's YouTube page, the makeup mogul also opened up about her 5-month-old daughter, and conceded that Stormi's full lips came from her dad, Travis Scott.

"Stormi, she's my twin," Jenner said, later adding that she's starting to look "a lot more like her dad." "She has the most perfect lips in the entire world... She didn't get those from me."

Jenner has previously discussed her insecurity over her lips on her reality show, Life of Kylie, and confessed to getting temporary lip filler.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard,” she said.

