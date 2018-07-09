Kylie Jenner Reveals She ‘Got Rid’ of Her Lip Fillers: Pics!

Kylie Jenner is partying like it’s 2014 these days!

Fans of the 20-year-old cosmetics queen quickly noticed a big difference in her face in her recent Instagram photos. On Sunday, Jenner shared to shots with her longtime pal, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, celebrating eight years of their friendship.

In the photos, Jenner is rocked an all-black ensemble, complete with a tank top, and jeans. But it was the reality star’s face that really caught her fans’ attention.

One commenter wrote, “YESSS KYLIE!!! You look stunning w more natural looking lips. I stan this we STAN,” which prompted Jenner to reply with three love emojis.

Another fan wrote, “she looks like the old Kylie here idk why,” to which Jenner replied, “I got rid of all my filler with two blushing and one smiling emojis.

Jenner also got some love from her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, who commented with a series of fire emojis, and from her pal, Hailey Baldwin, who wrote, “So beautiful.”

Baldwin reportedly got engaged to Justin Bieber over the weekend, and Jenner replied to her comment, “@haileybaldwin love u angel.”

After months of speculation, Jenner first revealed she’d gotten lip fillers in a 2015 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She went on to create an empire with her Kylie Cosmetics lip kits, promoting a plumper pout.

