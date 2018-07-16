George Clooney and Kylie Jenner Among Top 10 Highest-Earning Celebrities

George Clooney and Kylie Jenner are among the list of celebrities who earned a top spot on Forbes' new Celebrity 100 List of The World’s Highest-Paid Entertainers.

The 57-year-old actor ranks No. 2 on the list with $239 million, followed behind by 20-year-old Jenner, No. 3 with $166.5 million.

Former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather earned the top spot for the second year since 2015, with $285 million in pretax annual earnings. Others high on the list include Judge Judy Sheindlin (No. 4, $147 million), Dwayne Johnson (No. 5, $124 million), U2 (No. 6, $118 million) and Ed Sheeran (No. 9, $110 million).

According to Forbes, "the world’s 100 top-earning entertainers pulled in a combined $6.3 billion pretax over the past 12 months, up 22% from last year, and the third highest sum in the list’s 20-year history."

As ET previously reported, Jenner covers the latest issue of Forbes, and in her accompanying interview with the magazine, she opens up about starting her massive beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics, and her plans to one day pass the company down to her first child, baby girl Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott.

"I said, 'I'm ready to put up my own money. I don't want to do it with anyone else,'" she recalls, revealing she put up $250,000 of her own money to pay an outside company to create the first 15,000 lip kits. "Before I even refreshed the page, everything was sold out."

"Maybe one day [I'll] pass this on to Stormi," she adds. "If she's into it."

