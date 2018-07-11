Kylie Jenner Says She Plans to Pass Down $900 Million Cosmetics Company to Stormi

Kylie Jenner means business.

The 20-year-old reality star covers Forbes' America’s Richest Self-Made Women issue, and gets candid about how she built her impressive $900 million fortune in less than three years.

The beauty guru debuted her Kylie Cosmetics line two years ago, and it has since sold more than $630 million worth of makeup, the outlet reports. Kylie -- who owns 100% of the company, now worth nearly $800 billion -- credits social media for helping her build such a massive following of customers.

"Social media is an amazing platform," says Kylie, who ranks No. 27 on the list. "I have such easy access to my fans and my customers."

Being in the spotlight with her famous family at such a young age, Kylie says she was always experimenting with beauty products, and felt passionate about makeup early on.

"Ever since I was in sixth grade, I would wear purple eye shadow," she remembers. "I turned to makeup to help me feel more confident."

The youngest Jenner sister also reveals that she put up $250,000 of her own money to pay an outside company to make her first 15,000 lip kits. "I said, 'I'm ready to put up my own money. I don't want to do it with anyone else,'" she recalls of the kits that sold out in less than a minute. "Before I even refreshed the page, everything was sold out."

Now, Kylie is looking to instill that same confidence in her own daughter, Stormi, who she gave birth to in February, her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. It's her hope that her mini me will some day take over her beauty business.

"Maybe one day [I'll] pass this on to Stormi," she exclaims. "If she's into it."

Following the release of Kylie's feature, proud sister Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter to congratulate her on making the cover.

"CONGRATS @KylieJenner," raved the KKW Beauty founder, who also made the list, ranking in at No. 54 with $350 million.

"Thank you @Forbes for this article and the recognition," added Kylie. I’m so blessed to do what i love everyday. #KylieCosmetics."

Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, was also thrilled, tweeting: "My beauty on the cover of @Forbes! I am SO proud of you @kyliejenner and everything you have accomplished. You work so tirelessly on your business, and with so much passion. It brings me so much joy to watch you continue to make your @kyliecosmetics dreams a reality!!"

Last month, ET caught up with Kim at the launch of her KKW Beauty and Fragrance pop-up shop in Los Angeles, where she revealed how her and husband Kanye West's eldest daughter, 5-year-old North, is already making her own beauty decisions.

"[North] is really into beauty," the mother of three revealed. "She loves hair looks. That's her thing. She loves a little bit of makeup."

Hear more in the video below.

