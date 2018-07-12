Why Kylie Jenner Decided to Stop Using Lip Fillers (Exclusive)

Kylie Jenner shocked her fans when she recently revealed she "got rid" of her lip fillers, and a source tells ET that the decision was influenced by her becoming a mom earlier this year to daughter Stormi.

According to the source, the 20-year-old makeup mogul is a mother who is "more conscious of herself" now more than ever.



"During Kylie's pregnancy, she wasn't getting her usual fillers or putting on much makeup," the source says. "Kylie really fell in love with the natural look, and wanted more of that, so she decided to stop putting filler in her lips.

“Despite the fact that Kylie is a master of branding and has made an almost billion-dollar business off her lips and cosmetics, once Stormi was born, Kylie realized she was a mother first, and that is a big reason she has been sporting the more natural look," the source adds. "Kylie is a master of branding, and she plays with the concept of mother -- the more natural look -- and her Kylie Cosmetics look, full glam."

heat wave A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 8, 2018 at 5:34pm PDT

ET recently spoke to New York City plastic surgeon and RealSelf contributor Dr. David Shafer about lip fillers, which he explained typically lasts six to 12 months.

"Kylie likely had Juvederm Ultra or Restylane injected," Schafer said. "From the size difference that she achieved with the filler I would suspect that she had between one to two syringes. Now she likely has some residual filler, which will slowly metabolize naturally."

Of course, Kylie's famous lips have definitely paid off for her. Kylie covers Forbes' new America’s Richest Self-Made Women issue, thanks to her incredible $900 million fortune from her Kylie Cosemtics line in less than three years.

"Maybe one day [I'll] pass this on to Stormi," she said of her makeup business. "If she's into it."

