Kylie Jenner Debuts Stormi's Pierced Ears During Sweet Mother-Daughter Moment

Like mother, like daughter!

Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat on Wednesday night to show off 5-month-old daughter Stormi's newly pierced ears. The new mom couldn't get enough kisses from her girl in the pink-hued video.

While Stormi's lounging on her back with clearly visible studs in her ears, Jenner can't resist leaning in for a smooch. Stormi is delighted, happily wiggling around and lovingly tugging on her mom's hair.

THIS IS SO CUTE 7/11/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Jul 11, 2018 at 5:45pm PDT

The 20-year-old reality star also shared a precious snap of Stormi lying on her chest while wearing a white onesie.

cutie 7/11/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Jul 11, 2018 at 4:57pm PDT

It's been a busy week for the makeup mogul. On Wednesday, she was named the youngest soon-to-be billionaire by Forbes, thanks to her $900 million beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics. While the title is certainly exciting, Jenner's dreams for her business are all about one thing -- Stormi.

"Maybe one day [I'll] pass this on to Stormi," she told the magazine. "If she's into it."

Kylie's boyfriend and Stormi's father, Travis Scott, couldn't be more proud of his girlfriend for her impressive accomplishment. The 27-year-old rapper posted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's Forbes cover to his Instagram Stories, along with a crown emoji atop her head.

Instagram

Kylie's family also came out in support of the exciting news, with mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner posting congratulatory messages on social media.

My beauty on the cover of @Forbes! I am SO proud of you @kyliejenner and everything you have accomplished. You work so tirelessly on your business, and with so much passion. It brings me so much joy to watch you continue to make your @kyliecosmetics dreams a reality!! pic.twitter.com/oi4yuNTVBd — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) July 11, 2018

Wait I’m posting this again just because!!!! BILLION DOLLAR BABY 🔥🔥🔥🔥🌊🌊🌊🌊💥💥💥💥🤑🤑🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/PkUNqzMpYa — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2018

Here's more on Kylie's latest achievement:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Says She Plans to Pass Down $900 Million Cosmetics Company to Stormi

Are Kylie Jenner's Lip Fillers Really All Gone? A Plastic Surgeon Weighs In

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body Curves in Leather Mini-Dress at ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Screening

Related Gallery