Kanye West Goes to Hospital After Experiencing Flu Symptoms

Kanye West took a trip to the hospital on Sunday, a source tells ET.

Kanye and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, attended rapper Pusha T's wedding in Virginia Beach on Saturday, but on Sunday, the 41-year-old rapper's health apparently took a turn for the worse. Thankfully, our source says the hospital visit wasn't serious.

Kanye was under the weather with a common cold or flu, the source says, and went to the hospital to see a doctor for antibiotics. The source adds that Kanye was in and out, and is now at home resting.

Kim and Kanye showed off their style over the weekend at Pusha T's wedding to longtime girlfriend Virginia Williams at the Virginia Beach's Cavalier Hotel. The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dazzled in a gold Balmain minidress that she paired with a bedazzled purse in the shape of a phone. As for Kanye, he looked dapper in a suit.

