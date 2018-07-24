Kim Kardashian Talks North’s ‘Cheetah Girls’ Obsession, Jokes Adrienne Bailon Was Almost Her Aunt

Cheetah Girls, Cheetah Aunties?

Kim Kardashian was tickled to discover that her 5-year-old daughter, North, is super into the Cheetah Girls, especially considering her family’s history with one of the former Disney group’s stars, Adrienne Bailon.

“North’s new obsession! #CheetahGirls,” Kim captioned a clip from one of the group’s Disney Channel Original Movies, tagging Bailon. “Should I break the news to North that this could have been her auntie?!?!?!”

Bailon famously dated Kim’s younger brother, Rob Kardashian, from 2007 to 2009 and has been open about the fact that Rob’s infidelity led to their split. Their relationship was documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She remained on friendly terms with the famous family, and even responded to Kim’s funny Instagram Stories early Tuesday morning while on vacation in Italy.

"Just woke up to this! LOL. This hairstyle and this outfit,” she wrote, commenting on the videos Kim posted. "HYSTERICAL." She even threw in a, "CHEETAHLICIOUS," for old time’s sake.

Kim took things a step further late Monday night, taking a funny walk down memory lane.

“So North requested we watch The Cheetah Girls movies tonight! And I found something really special,” she tweeted. “When they were on tour we made an epic horror movie called Meow and I found it on YouTube.”

So North requested we watch The Cheetah Girls movies tonight! And I found something really special... when they were on tour we made an epic horror movie called Meow and I found it on YouTube — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 24, 2018

She then shared the three-part video, which features cameos from both her and Rob on her Twitter. Bailon retweeted the video, writing, “LOL,” with crying/laughing emojis.

Meow (Part 1) https://t.co/jjC9qqlbIm via @YouTube There’s 3 parts! You have to watch — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 24, 2018

Both Rob and Bailon moved on following their emotional split. Rob is currently single, but most recently was engaged to Blac Chyna, with whom he shares daughter Dream. Bailon tied the knot with music producer Israel Houghton in 2016.

