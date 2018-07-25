Kim Kardashian Is ‘Baffled’ by How Much Her Voice Has Changed After Watching an Old Clip of Herself

What a difference eight years makes!

Kim Kardashian West couldn’t get over one big change in her interview style. On Tuesday, she retweeted Ellen DeGeneres’ video of her first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2010.

“Happy #KardashianWeek, @KimKardashian! Remmber your first appearance on my show?” the daytime talk show host wrote.

Kim replied, “I’m really baffled how my voice has changed so much!”

In the clip, Kim’s voice certainly sounds younger as she’s talking about her love of Twitter and noting that DeGeneres had more followers than her.

I’m really baffled how my voice has changed so much! https://t.co/mOcgfi2UTY — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 24, 2018

I'm so confused how our voices have changed. I miss my 2007 voice lol https://t.co/qi1NSmjalb — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 25, 2017

Another thing that’s changed is Kim’s adoration for Taylor Swift! While playing a game of "Who wrote that tweet?" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she was able to name the “Gorgeous” singer just from hearing a tweet about jogging. “I follow her!” she proudly declared.

Kim and her husband, Kanye West, had a falling out with Swift in 2016, which the pop star seemed to highlight on in her new album, Reputation, and subsequent world tour.

This isn’t the first time the 37-year-old reality star has called attention to her vocals. In 2017, she also tweeted: “I’m confused how our voices have changed. I miss my 2007 voice lol.”

Here's more with Kim:

