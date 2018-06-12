Kim Kardashian Struts Around in Multiple Spandex Looks for a Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian West loves spandex! The social media star was spotted in multiple form-fitting ensembles in an array of colors for a mystery photo shoot in Los Angeles on Monday. Each statement outfit had a futuristic, sporty theme, all accessorized with the similar oversized mirrored shades that were seen on Kim earlier in the day as she and sister Kylie Jenner matched in gray legging outfits. We're speculating there is a special project up their sleeves and with all of her looks reminiscent of Yeezy's edgy, minimalist style, we're predicting it's a tease for a new season. While we patiently wait for the official news to drop, let's take a close look at Kim's many shades of spandex here and how she pulled off the challenging trend in the coolest ways.

Kim looked like she's off on a galactic ski adventure (if there ever was one) in a gray cropped puffer, mock-neck spandex top and biker shorts, complete with reflective silver thigh-high boots and large ski sunglasses.

Brian Prahl/Splash News

The mom of three could be spotted from a mile away in this bright neon orange getup of an oversized crewneck, cargo pants, sock booties and matching frames.

Brian Prahl/Splash News

Kim was a sight in slate gray head to toe via a zip-up long-sleeve top, biker shorts with belted straps and thigh-highs. See a pattern?

Splash News

The 37-year-old mega-influencer showed off her enviable curves in biker shorts again! This time in a hot red hue, leg-hugging boots and an unexpected blue lanyard wallet.

Splash News

Kim slayed in a dark blue long-sleeve crop top and high-waist leggings under suede over-the-knee boots.

Brian Prahl/Splash News

Watch Kim dish about her reaction to her husband's new album, Ye, in our exclusive interview below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Look Nearly Identical in Matching Legging Outfits

Kanye West Shares Sultry Snap of Kim Kardashian in Praise of the 'Most Beautiful' Birthday Party

Smiling Kanye West Celebrates 41st Birthday With Kim Kardashian and a Mentalist: Pics