Kim Kardashian Defends Straightening Daughter North's Hair: 'She Is Allowed Twice a Year'

Kim Kardashian West is not about to take criticism of her parenting lying down!

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star innocuously shared a photo of her four-year-old daughter North West planting a kiss on her proud papa Kanye West’s cheek. However, at least one fan took issue with the image? Why? Because North is sporting long flowing brown locks instead of her natural curls.

“Don’t straighten her hair too much it’ll ruin her curls,” one fan demanded, along with a pained emoji. “I did that to my hair and ruined it but I’m finally getting my naturally curly hair back.”

Well, North’s mother took notice and decided to shut down the critic.

“She is allowed twice a year, on her birthday and birthday party!” Kardashian wrote back. “This pic was taken back in June on her bday.”

The 37-year-old reality recently spoke with ET about their daughter’s bold personality – and how it reminds her of someone else who’s special to her.

"She's a Gemini, so she's a little bit of both [me and Kanye],” she explained. "She definitely has Kanye's outgoing personality and will say what's on her mind no matter what it is and who it might offend."

