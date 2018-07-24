Kanye West Has Never Looked Happier as Daughter North Kisses His Cheek: Pic

Kanye West loves being a dad!

The 41-year-old rapper -- who was taken to the hospital for flu-like symptoms over the weekend -- spent some time cuddling with his oldest child, 5-year-old North, on Tuesday.

In the snap, which was posted to Instagram by wife Kim Kardashian West, North is seen kissing her dad's cheek while sitting on his lap. With her messy hair framing her face, the older sister of Saint, 2, and Chicago, 6 months, looks beyond content in her dad's arms. For his part, Kanye -- who's wearing a gray hoodie in the pic -- is glowing with joy while soaking up all the love.

"I can still feel the love 💕," 37-year-old Kim captioned the photo.

It's no surprise that the father-daughter duo seems to be super close. When ET caught up with Kim last month, the mom of three revealed that North definitely takes after Kanye.

"She's a Gemini, so she's a little bit of both [me and Kanye]," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained. "She definitely has Kanye's outgoing personality and will say what's on her mind no matter what it is and who it might offend."

As for how North treats her siblings, Kim said that "It goes up and down."

"She definitely has been better since the little baby was here," Kim said of Chicago, who was born in January. "Saint and Chicago's relationship is so sweet that I don't know what's going to top that."

