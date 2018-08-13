Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Throwback Pic of Daughter North

Kim Kardashian West is feeling sentimental about her early days of motherhood.

The reality star took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet throwback photo with her eldest child, 5-year-old daughter North.

The cute black-and-white snap shows Kardashian West, 37, lying on a rug while holding little North up in the air.

“My baby North, you were so small here!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the pic. “You will always be my baby.”

These days the cutie is the big girl in the clan, thanks to Kardashian West and husband Kanye West having since welcomed two more children -- 2-year-old son Saint and 6-month-old daughter Chicago.

Kardashian West recently shared how the younger two children are “inseparable.”

In a heartwarming photo shared on Instagram, the little ones sat side by side while their mom proudly snapped away.

See the latest on the famous family below.

