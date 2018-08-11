Kanye West has a new song out!

The 41-year-old rapper surprised fans when he dropped a new song titled "XTCY" on Friday night. DJ Clark Kent tweeted the link out, writing, "Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said..'Clark, let that new 'XTCY' joint go!!!' So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST."

While Kanye fans were excited about the new music, it's the track's opening lyrics about his wife, Kim Kardashian, and her four sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, that has everyone talking.

“You got sick thoughts? I got more of ’em/ You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of them,” Kanye raps in the first verse of the song. "D*mn, those is your sisters. You did something unholy to them pictures."

Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said.. "Clark, let that new "XTCY"joint go!!! So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST.. https://t.co/n2LfhUvMxR — DJ CLARK KENT (@DJClarkKent) August 11, 2018

Fittingly, the new track's artwork is a photo of Kim with her four sisters at Kylie's 21st birthday party on Friday.

Kanye was also at Kylie's birthday celebrations, as were Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Travis Scott, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd. The Kardashian-Jenner clan dressed to impress, wearing sexy ensembles while ringing in their little sister's big 2-1.

See more of Kylie's big party in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kanye West Opens Up About Being Bipolar

Kanye West Says Having Daughters Hasn’t Stopped Him From Checking Out Porn

Kanye West Left Speechless After Jimmy Kimmel Questions His Support Of Donald Trump

Related Gallery