Not everything has changed as a result of Kanye West having kids.

The 41-year-old rapper appeared on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he touched on a variety of topics that ranged from his support of President Donald Trump to his bipolar disorder.

One topic West was particularly passionate about was his and Kim Kardashian West's 5-year-old daughter, North, getting involved in fashion.

“My daughter went to a fashion camp for five days a couple weeks ago, and I visited her,” West recalled, adding, “Together we put the thread through the sewing machine, and it really brought me to tears thinking about the 15 years I’ve been working on apparel.”

Host Kimmel asked if having daughters has changed West’s perspective on women in general. “Nah, I still look at PornHub,” he quipped. “Black is my favorite category.”

Kimmel jokingly asked him for more details on his porn preferences, which prompted the father of three to reply, “What’s the point of being Kanye West if you can’t? Let’s break down the porn categories. A lot of black on white, obviously, my own reality.”

While he was an open book on adult content, West was rendered speechless when Kimmel asked him about Trump and his support of the black community. Watch the clip below for more:

